In the competitive "Sportswoman of the Year" 2020 Laureus World Sports Award
category, Biles triumphed over such nominees as American sprinter Allyson Felix, American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, as well as Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. This marks Biles' second career Laureus win. She previously took home the award in 2017.
As Digital Journal reported
this past October, Biles is the most awarded gymnast in the history of the World Championships. She earned her 25th medal in Stuttgart, Germany, where 19 of her medals are gold.
A 22-year-old gymnast, Biles is looking forward to competing at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, in an effort to defend her Olympic titles. She is already a five-time Olympic medalist, where four of her Olympic medals are gold including the women's individual all-around competition.
