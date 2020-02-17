Email
Review: Simone Biles wins big at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
American gymnast Simone Biles has a major reason to celebrate. She was named "Sportswoman of the Year" at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards.
In the competitive "Sportswoman of the Year" 2020 Laureus World Sports Award category, Biles triumphed over such nominees as American sprinter Allyson Felix, American soccer player Megan Rapinoe, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, American alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, as well as Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. This marks Biles' second career Laureus win. She previously took home the award in 2017.
As Digital Journal reported this past October, Biles is the most awarded gymnast in the history of the World Championships. She earned her 25th medal in Stuttgart, Germany, where 19 of her medals are gold.
A 22-year-old gymnast, Biles is looking forward to competing at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, in an effort to defend her Olympic titles. She is already a five-time Olympic medalist, where four of her Olympic medals are gold including the women's individual all-around competition.
For more information on Olympic gold medalist and world champion gymnast Simone Biles, visit her Facebook page and her official website.
To learn more about the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards, check out their official website.
