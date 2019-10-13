Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports American gymnast Simone Biles has a major reason to celebrate. She just won her 25th medal at the World Championship level. This month, Biles won gold medals at the World Championships in the individual all-around, the vault, balance beam, floor exercise and team (representing the United States). She shattered Belarus gymnast At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Biles won a total of five medals for Team USA, four of which were gold (team, individual all-around, vault and floor exercise), and a bronze medal in the balance beam. The 22-year-old athlete is looking forward to competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer, in an effort to defend her Olympic titles (and hopefully, add more titles). To learn more about Olympic and world champion gymnast Simone Bles, check out her As a result, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the history of the World Championships. She just collected her 25th medal at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, where 19 of them are gold.This month, Biles won gold medals at the World Championships in the individual all-around, the vault, balance beam, floor exercise and team (representing the United States).She shattered Belarus gymnast Vitaly Scherbo's previous record of 23 world records, which has stood since 1996; moreover, she accomplished this feature in a five-year time period At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Biles won a total of five medals for Team USA, four of which were gold (team, individual all-around, vault and floor exercise), and a bronze medal in the balance beam.The 22-year-old athlete is looking forward to competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer, in an effort to defend her Olympic titles (and hopefully, add more titles).To learn more about Olympic and world champion gymnast Simone Bles, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Simone Biles, World championships, Gymnastics More news from Simone Biles World championships Gymnastics