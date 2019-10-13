Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Simone Biles is the most awarded gymnast at World Championships Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
American gymnast Simone Biles has a major reason to celebrate. She just won her 25th medal at the World Championship level.
As a result, Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the history of the World Championships. She just collected her 25th medal at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, where 19 of them are gold.
This month, Biles won gold medals at the World Championships in the individual all-around, the vault, balance beam, floor exercise and team (representing the United States).
She shattered Belarus gymnast Vitaly Scherbo's previous record of 23 world records, which has stood since 1996; moreover, she accomplished this feature in a five-year time period.
At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Biles won a total of five medals for Team USA, four of which were gold (team, individual all-around, vault and floor exercise), and a bronze medal in the balance beam.
The 22-year-old athlete is looking forward to competing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer, in an effort to defend her Olympic titles (and hopefully, add more titles).
To learn more about Olympic and world champion gymnast Simone Bles, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
More about Simone Biles, World championships, Gymnastics
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Syrian government, Russians, and Kurdish-led forces hold talks
Op-Ed: Incident with Iranian oil tanker may have involved missiles
Second Ebola vaccine to be used in DR Congo next month
Google to reveal new Pixel 4 smartphone, new Chromebook
Adam Lambert talks about working with Queen, North American tour
Bottas Japan win seals sixth world title double for Mercedes
2019 Dottie West Birthday Bash is a success, honors Bill Anderson Special
Q&A: Geotab launches accelerator program, Torque Labs Special
Q&A: Former NSA Chinese espionage expert details cyber-threats Special
Review: Beatles music is alive and well at Westbury on Long Island Special