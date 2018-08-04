Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Sports Two-time Olympic medalist and freestyle skier Shannon Bahrke Happe has released her new book "Mommy, Why Is Your Hair Pink?" She competed in three Winter Olympic Games (2002, 2006 and 2010), as part of Team USA, she won two medals (silver in 2002, and bronze in 2010), and she stood out because her hair, which was colored pink. In her book, her young daughter Zoe asks her mom why her hair is pink, and then the mother shares the deep meaning behind the color, and opened up about its symbolism, which inspires Zoe in return. It is beautifully written by Bahrke Happe, and very nicely illustrated by Ingrid Ochoa. Mommy, Why Is Your Hair Pink? is available on the The Verdict Overall, Shannon Bahrke Happe's book Mommy, Why Is Your Hair Pink? has a message of self-empowerment, thus boosting one's self-esteem; moreover, it serves as an inspiration for young girls to try out sports that are geared for boys, and know that they can be good in them as well. It is recommended for parents and young readers. There is something in it for the whole family. It is great for Bahrke Happe to share her life story with her reading audience, through her children's book. It garners an A rating. For more information on Olympian Shannon Bahrke Happe and her new book, check out her In this children's book, Shannon Bahrke Happe shares her life story, about loving sports, working hard and trying her best to succeed, even in a sport that growing up, by dominated by boys.She competed in three Winter Olympic Games (2002, 2006 and 2010), as part of Team USA, she won two medals (silver in 2002, and bronze in 2010), and she stood out because her hair, which was colored pink. In her book, her young daughter Zoe asks her mom why her hair is pink, and then the mother shares the deep meaning behind the color, and opened up about its symbolism, which inspires Zoe in return. It is beautifully written by Bahrke Happe, and very nicely illustrated by Ingrid Ochoa.Mommy, Why Is Your Hair Pink? is available on the publisher's website (Children Leading Children).Overall, Shannon Bahrke Happe's book Mommy, Why Is Your Hair Pink? has a message of self-empowerment, thus boosting one's self-esteem; moreover, it serves as an inspiration for young girls to try out sports that are geared for boys, and know that they can be good in them as well. It is recommended for parents and young readers. There is something in it for the whole family. It is great for Bahrke Happe to share her life story with her reading audience, through her children's book. It garners an A rating.For more information on Olympian Shannon Bahrke Happe and her new book, check out her official website , and her "Team Empower Hour" homepage More about Shannon Bahrke Happe, Mommy, why is your hair pink, Olympian, Olympic Shannon Bahrke Happe Mommy why is your hair pin... Olympian Olympic medalist Skier