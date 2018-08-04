Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Shannon Bahrke Happe will melt your heart with children's book Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Sports
Two-time Olympic medalist and freestyle skier Shannon Bahrke Happe has released her new book "Mommy, Why Is Your Hair Pink?"
In this children's book, Shannon Bahrke Happe shares her life story, about loving sports, working hard and trying her best to succeed, even in a sport that growing up, by dominated by boys.
She competed in three Winter Olympic Games (2002, 2006 and 2010), as part of Team USA, she won two medals (silver in 2002, and bronze in 2010), and she stood out because her hair, which was colored pink. In her book, her young daughter Zoe asks her mom why her hair is pink, and then the mother shares the deep meaning behind the color, and opened up about its symbolism, which inspires Zoe in return. It is beautifully written by Bahrke Happe, and very nicely illustrated by Ingrid Ochoa.
Mommy, Why Is Your Hair Pink? is available on the publisher's website (Children Leading Children).
The Verdict
Overall, Shannon Bahrke Happe's book Mommy, Why Is Your Hair Pink? has a message of self-empowerment, thus boosting one's self-esteem; moreover, it serves as an inspiration for young girls to try out sports that are geared for boys, and know that they can be good in them as well. It is recommended for parents and young readers. There is something in it for the whole family. It is great for Bahrke Happe to share her life story with her reading audience, through her children's book. It garners an A rating.
For more information on Olympian Shannon Bahrke Happe and her new book, check out her official website, and her "Team Empower Hour" homepage.
More about Shannon Bahrke Happe, Mommy, why is your hair pink, Olympian, Olympic
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Starbucks will accept bitcoin as payment in deal with Microsoft
Is Alzheimer's disease linked to brain pH imbalance?
Review: Chicago takes fans on a journey through time at Jones Beach Special
NKorea has not stopped nuclear, missile programs: UN report
Asian countries denounce 'real threat' of global trade war
Melted asphalt, shoes for dogs: Europe wilts in heat
Belgian wins inaugural France to China solar bike race
Offshore wind energy heading to waters off Virginia Beach
Zimbabwe opposition in court over post-vote violence
New environmental warning for the tropics: biodiversity collapse