Morris won the women's pole vault competition at the Millrose Games with a clearance of 4.91 meters, which was one of her best personal indoor marks to date. She also took three strong attempts at 5.04 meters for a new world record.
"I am so happy and ready to keep on kissing the sky," Morris exclaimed in a post on her social media page. She shared that she will be competing at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships, which will take place from February 14 to 15 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
On February 8, fellow American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks
broke the American indoor record in Rouen, France, with a clearance of 6.01 meters, while 20-year-old Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis
shattered the world record with 6.17 meters.
This past fall, as Digital Journal reported
, Morris claimed the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Sandi Morris at the pole vault final at the World Championships in Doha
Daniel Mitchell
Prior to that, in the summer of 2019, Morris won the women's pole vault competition at the USA Track and Field Championships
with a clearance of 4.85 meters.
To learn more about American pole vaulter Sandi Morris
, check out her official website
.