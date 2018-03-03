Special By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Sports Birmingham - The silver streak is finally over. American pole vaulter Sandi Morris finally wins her well-deserved gold medal at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham. American pole vaulter and 2018 U.S. indoor champion This marks Morris' first gold medal win at the world championship level. In 2016, Morris finished in second place at the Indoor World Championships in Portland, Oregon (right behind fellow American pole vaulter Jenn Suhr). At the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London and at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Morris earned silver medals with clearances of 4.75 meters and 4.85 meters respectively, right behind Greek athlete Congratulations on the gold medal win. To learn more about Sandi Morris, follow her on Morris was able to clear 4.95 meters on her third attempt, which solidified her as the 2018 World Indoor Champion. She also set a championship record, as well as a world leading mark in pole vault. Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova came in second place with 4.90 meters, and Olympic gold medalist, Greek pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi (who was undefeated since February of 2017) came in third place with 4.80 meters.American pole vaulter and 2018 U.S. indoor champion Katie Nageotte finished in fifth place in Birmingham with 4.70 meters.This marks Morris' first gold medal win at the world championship level. In 2016, Morris finished in second place at the Indoor World Championships in Portland, Oregon (right behind fellow American pole vaulter Jenn Suhr).At the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London and at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Morris earned silver medals with clearances of 4.75 meters and 4.85 meters respectively, right behind Greek athlete Katerina Stefanidi Congratulations on the gold medal win.To learn more about Sandi Morris, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram More about sandi morris, Gold, World, Indoor, Championships sandi morris Gold World Indoor Championships