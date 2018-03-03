Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Sandi Morris wins gold at 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Sports
Birmingham - The silver streak is finally over. American pole vaulter Sandi Morris finally wins her well-deserved gold medal at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.
Morris was able to clear 4.95 meters on her third attempt, which solidified her as the 2018 World Indoor Champion. She also set a championship record, as well as a world leading mark in pole vault. Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova came in second place with 4.90 meters, and Olympic gold medalist, Greek pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi (who was undefeated since February of 2017) came in third place with 4.80 meters.
American pole vaulter and 2018 U.S. indoor champion Katie Nageotte finished in fifth place in Birmingham with 4.70 meters.
This marks Morris' first gold medal win at the world championship level. In 2016, Morris finished in second place at the Indoor World Championships in Portland, Oregon (right behind fellow American pole vaulter Jenn Suhr).
At the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London and at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Morris earned silver medals with clearances of 4.75 meters and 4.85 meters respectively, right behind Greek athlete Katerina Stefanidi.
Congratulations on the gold medal win.
To learn more about Sandi Morris, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
More about sandi morris, Gold, World, Indoor, Championships
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Sandi Morris wins gold at 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships Special
Arizona and California compete to attract self-driving car tests
Review: Carrie Underwood and Ludacris have released 'The Champion' video Special
Washington state bans Atlantic salmon farming in state waters
Solar-to-hydrogen conversion improved
Adam Lambert and Queen announce new show at Dublin's Marlay Park
Review: All The Blink Things revitalize Blink-182 at Mulcahy's in Wantagh Special
Tiny Canadian town goes up against the 'big boys' and wins
Review: Phil Smith brings Keith Urban and John Mayer tribute to Mulcahy's Special
Neraki honored as 'Best Greek Restaurant on Long Island' in 2018