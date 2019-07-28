Des Moines
On July 28, pole vaulter Sandi Morris had a major reason to celebrate. She won the women's pole vault competition at the 2019 USA Track and Field Championships.
The competition was held in Des Moines, Iowa, and Morris won first place in the women's pole vault with a jump of 4.85 meters, which she cleared on her first try; moreover, this jump was a season-best for Morris, and she also gave three attempts to 4.90 meters with no subsequent success.
Katie Nageotte finished in second place with a clearance of 4.80 meters, which she fulfilled on her first try. Nageotte also tried three attempts at 4.90 meters, with no further success. Jenn Suhr came in third place with 4.70 meters.
In mid-June of 2019, as Digital Journal reported, Morris won first place at the 2019 IAAF Diamond League in Rabat.
In other Sandi Morris news, she recorded the song "Souvenir" with Swiss pop band Baba Shrimps and fellow track and field star Noah Lyles.
Their song is available on Spotify and on iTunes.
To learn more about Olympic pole vaulter Sandi Morris, check out her official website.