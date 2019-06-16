Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Sports Rabat - American pole vaulter Sandi Morris has a major reason to celebrate. On June 16, she won at the 2019 IAAF Diamond League in Rabat. A 2016 Olympic silver medalist, Morris' winning vault may be seen below. Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova finished in second place with 4.77 meters, which she cleared on her second try, but she failed all three attempts at 4.82 meters. Fellow American athlete Read More: In September of 2018, This marked Morris ' first IAAF Diamond League win of 2019 in the women's pole vault competition.A 2016 Olympic silver medalist, Morris was able to clear 4.82 meters on her first attempt, which was a season best and a new meeting record in Rabat, Morocco. She subsequently passed on 4.87 meters and raised the bar to 4.92 meters, where she took three attempts with no success.Morris' winning vault may be seen below.Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova finished in second place with 4.77 meters, which she cleared on her second try, but she failed all three attempts at 4.82 meters.Fellow American athlete Katie Nageotte came in third place with 4.67 meters, which she cleared on her first attempt, while 2016 Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi finished in fourth place with 4.67 meters, on countback.: In September of 2018, Digital Journal recapped Sandi Morris' incredible journey in the women's pole vault for last year. More about sandi morris, IAAF, diamond league, Rabat, pole vault More news from sandi morris IAAF diamond league Rabat pole vault American pole vaulter