article imageReview: Sandi Morris is new world leader in pole vault with 4.95 meters Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
American pole vaulter Sandi Morris has a major reason to celebrate. On July 27, she set a new world leading mark in the women's pole vault.
Morris was able to clear 4.95 meters at the second annual Liberty Bridge Jump-Off event that took place in front of her hometown crowd in Greenville. This marks the best female outdoor pole vault performance in the world this summer season, as well as Morris' second-highest clearance in her career. Morris' personal best is 5.00 meters outdoors, which she set on September 9, 2016, at the IAAF Diamond League in Brussels.
Other heights she was able to clear at this competition included 4.65 meters, 4.75 meters, and 4.85 meters.
In addition, Morris gave three strong attempts for a new world record height of 5.07 meters, which included a near-miss on her third and final attempt.
Throughout her impressive career in the pole vault, Morris has won the silver medal in three major track and field competitions: the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the 2016 World Indoor Championships in Portland, Oregon, as well as the 2017 IAAF World Outdoor Championships in London.
In March of 2018, Morris' silver streak came to an end when she won the gold at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England; moreover, in June of 2018, Morris won the gold medal at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championship.
Read More: Sandi Morris chatted with Digital Journal about her athletic career in the pole vault.
