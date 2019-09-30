Email
article imageReview: Sandi Morris claims silver at 2019 World Championships in Doha Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Sports
Doha - On September 29, American pole vaulter Sandi Morris came in second place at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Morris finished with a season-best of 4.90 meters and claimed the silver medal for the United States. It was a neck-to-neck race with Russian pole vaulter Anzhelika Sidorova. They both had a clean slate up until 4.95 meters, which Sidorova cleared on her third and final attempt, and that secured her the gold.
For Sidorova, 4.95 meters was a new personal best and a world-leading mark.
Greek pole vaulter, 2019 Diamond League champion and Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi won the bronze medal with a season-best of 4.85 meters.
This past July, as Digital Journal reported, Morris won the Outdoor USA Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Verdict
Overall, this is easily one of the finest women's pole vault finals in the sport's history. It was dramatic, intense and exciting to watch. Congratulations to all of the ladies that made it to that competitive pole vault final, especially the ones that earned a medal on the podium.
More about sandi morris, World championships, Doha, pole vault
 
