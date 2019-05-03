Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Sam Kendricks wins the 2019 IAAF Diamond League in Doha Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Doha - On Friday, May 3, American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks triumphed in the men's pole vault at the IAAF Diamond League competition in Doha.
Kendricks was able to clear the bar at 5.80 meters on his second attempt, which was sufficient for the win. Kendricks was also able to clear the previous height, 5.71 meters, on his first attempt, which also would have been enough to win the competition.
2016 Olympic gold medalist, Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz, came in second place with 5.71 meters, which he cleared on his second try. Braz also made three attempts at 5.80 meters with no success. Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek finished in fourth place with 5.46 meters.
The next Diamond League event will take place in Shanghai, China, and it will feature the women's pole vault competition on May 18.
Read More: In March of 2019, Digital Journal chatted with Scott Kendricks, the father of Sam Kendricks, who also serves as his coach.
Scott Kendricks Sam Kendricks and Bruce Caldwell
Scott Kendricks, Sam Kendricks and Bruce Caldwell
Photo Courtesy of Bruce Caldwell
More about Sam Kendricks, Doha, diamond league, Thiago Braz
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Cher delivers masterful live performance at the Barclays Center Special
Scott Pruitt fails to stop Indiana's move to renewable energy
Chatting with Matt Blashaw: TV host and landscaping expert Special
Pentagon preparing to move F-35 work out of Turkey
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy talks Goldfish Swim School Special
General Motors and Ford recall trucks over engine block heaters
'I won't take medication': Defiant Semenya wins first race since gender ruling defeat
Op-Ed: Hope for real news? Guardian posts first profit in 2 decades
Trump hails 'very positive' Venezuela talks with Putin
Sri Lanka attack mastermind used chatrooms to sway suicide bombers