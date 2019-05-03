Kendricks
was able to clear the bar at 5.80 meters on his second attempt, which was sufficient for the win. Kendricks
was also able to clear the previous height, 5.71 meters, on his first attempt, which also would have been enough to win the competition.
2016 Olympic gold medalist, Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz
, came in second place with 5.71 meters, which he cleared on his second try. Braz also made three attempts at 5.80 meters with no success. Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek finished in fourth place with 5.46 meters.
The next Diamond League event will take place in Shanghai, China, and it will feature the women's pole vault competition on May 18.
Scott Kendricks, Sam Kendricks and Bruce Caldwell
Photo Courtesy of Bruce Caldwell