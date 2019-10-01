Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Sports Doha - Congratulations are in order for American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks. He won the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Polish pole vaulter This marks Kendricks' second consecutive World Championship win, as he previously won the gold medal for the United States at the IAAF World Championships in London in the summer of 2017. Sam Kendricks at the 2019 World Championships in Doha Daniel Mitchell Ironically enough, Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz finished in fifth place with 5.70 meters. Kendricks was able to clear 5.97 meters on his third and final attempt. The countback rule was in Kendricks' favor, where he triumphed over Swedish teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, who also cleared 5.97 meters.Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek finished in third place with a clearance of 5.87 meters, taking home the bronze medal.This marks Kendricks' second consecutive World Championship win, as he previously won the gold medal for the United States at the IAAF World Championships in London in the summer of 2017. Kendricks was also the world leader this year with 6.06 meters, which was an American record that he set in July of 2019 at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa; moreover, Kendricks was the 2019 Diamond League champion this summer.Ironically enough, Digital Journal had predicted that Kendricks and Mondo Duplantis were the "Ones to Watch" in Doha and they both won gold and silver medals respectively.Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz finished in fifth place with 5.70 meters. More about Sam Kendricks, World championships, pole vault, mondo duplantis More news from Sam Kendricks World championships pole vault mondo duplantis