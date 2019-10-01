Email
article imageReview: Sam Kendricks wins pole vault at 2019 World Championships in Doha Special

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Sports
Doha - Congratulations are in order for American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks. He won the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Kendricks was able to clear 5.97 meters on his third and final attempt. The countback rule was in Kendricks' favor, where he triumphed over Swedish teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, who also cleared 5.97 meters.
Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek finished in third place with a clearance of 5.87 meters, taking home the bronze medal.
This marks Kendricks' second consecutive World Championship win, as he previously won the gold medal for the United States at the IAAF World Championships in London in the summer of 2017. Kendricks was also the world leader this year with 6.06 meters, which was an American record that he set in July of 2019 at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, Iowa; moreover, Kendricks was the 2019 Diamond League champion this summer.
Sam Kendricks at the 2019 World Championships in Doha
Sam Kendricks at the 2019 World Championships in Doha
Daniel Mitchell
Ironically enough, Digital Journal had predicted that Kendricks and Mondo Duplantis were the "Ones to Watch" in Doha and they both won gold and silver medals respectively.
Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz finished in fifth place with 5.70 meters.
