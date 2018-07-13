Email
article imageReview: Sam Kendricks wins IAAF Diamond League Rabat, sets meeting record Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     19 hours ago in Sports
Rabat - On July 13, 2018, American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks reigned supreme in the men's pole vault competition in the IAAF Diamond League in Rabat.
Kendricks came in first place Rabat with 5.86 meters, which he cleared on his second attempt. Polish pole vaulter Pawel Wojciechowski finished second with a clearance of 5.80 meters on his first attempt. He attempted 5.86 meters twice, and 5.92 meters once, with no success. Russian pole vaulter Timur Morgunov came in third place with 5.80 meters.
Canadian Shawn Barber claimed fourth place with 5.60 meters, and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz set a new season best with 5.60 meters in fifth place.
American athlete Scott Houston, as well as world recold holder Renaud Lavillenie and Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall, all finished in eighth place, in an three way tie, with 5.45 meters. They all failed to clear 5.60 meters.
Kendricks continues to lead in the 2018 IAAF Diamond League rankings in the men's pole vault. The Mississippi native is the world leader in the event this outdoor season with 5.96 meters, which he set on June 30 in the IAAF Diamond League in Paris.
