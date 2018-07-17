Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports London - On July 15, 2018, American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks won the men's pole vault competition in the inaugural Athletics World Cup, which was held in London. In the 2018 Athletics World Cup, Kendricks jumped 5.83 meters, which was enough to secure him a first place win. A reigning outdoor world champion, Kendricks also attempted 6.05 meters three times for a new American record, with no success, however, he gave it his best shot. German pole vaulter Raphael Holzdeppe came in second place with 5.75 meters. Ironically enough, this was the same stadium, the Olympic Stadium in London, where To learn more about accaimed pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, follow him on Kendricks' win comes two days after he won the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rabat, where he had set a new meeting record with 5.86 meters.In the 2018 Athletics World Cup, Kendricks jumped 5.83 meters, which was enough to secure him a first place win. A reigning outdoor world champion, Kendricks also attempted 6.05 meters three times for a new American record, with no success, however, he gave it his best shot. German pole vaulter Raphael Holzdeppe came in second place with 5.75 meters.Ironically enough, this was the same stadium, the Olympic Stadium in London, where Kendricks won the gold medal at the 2017 World Championships last summer. In addition, Kendricks will be competing in the forthcoming IAAF Diamond League meeting in London this Saturday, July 21, 2018, in the men's pole vault competition, where he will face competition from world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, fellow American Scott Houston, Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber, world junior record holder Mondo Duplantis and 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz. Team USA dominated this inaugural Athletic World Cup in London, winning first place in the rankings, thus leaving Poland in second place, and Great Britain in third place.To learn more about accaimed pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, follow him on Twitter More about Sam Kendricks, Athletics World Cup, American, USA More news from Sam Kendricks Athletics World Cup American USA