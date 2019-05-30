Email
article imageReview: Sam Kendricks wins 2019 IAAF Diamond League in Stockholm Special

By Markos Papadatos     30 mins ago in Sports
Stockholm - American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has a major reason to be proud. On May 30, he won the 2019 IAAF Diamond League in Stockholm.
Kendricks won this Diamond League competition in Stockholm, Sweden, with a clearance of 5.72 meters, which he cleared on his first attempt, and was sufficient for the win. As a result, he opted not to raise the bar higher.
Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek came in second place after he cleared 5.60 meters on his first try, but he failed all three attempts at 5.72 meters.
Japanese pole vaulter Seito Yamamoto finished in third place with 5.48 meters but failed all of his three attempts at 5.60 meters. Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel "Manolo" Karalis came in fourth place with a clearance of 5.36 meters.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Kendricks won the IAAF Diamond League in Doha.
To learn more about American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, visit his official website.
