Kendricks
won this Diamond League competition in Stockholm, Sweden, with a clearance of 5.72 meters, which he cleared on his first attempt, and was sufficient for the win. As a result, he opted not to raise the bar higher.
Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek came in second place after he cleared 5.60 meters on his first try, but he failed all three attempts at 5.72 meters.
Japanese pole vaulter Seito Yamamoto finished in third place with 5.48 meters but failed all of his three attempts at 5.60 meters. Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel "Manolo" Karalis
came in fourth place with a clearance of 5.36 meters.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported
, Kendricks
won the IAAF Diamond League in Doha.
To learn more about American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks
, visit his official website
.