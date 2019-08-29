Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Zurich - On August 29, American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks had a major reason to celebrate. He won the 2019 IAAF Diamond League in Zurich. He was named 2019 "Diamond League Champion." Fellow American pole vaulter Cole Walsh also tied for third place with a personal best of 5.83 meters, while world record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France, finished in a three-way tie for fifth place, along with Paweł Wojciechowski and Christopher Nilsen, all of which cleared 5.93 meters. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz of Brazil finished in eighth place with 5.58 meters. Kendricks expressed that he could only be "thankful." "I am exhilarated and exhausted. There are great competitors. It was a special moment," Kendricks said, prior to adding that he loves this "challenge" and he loves the "competition." "All those guys have the same dream," he added. Last weekend, as One month ago, on July 27, at the 2019 Outdoor USA Track and Field Championships, Kendricks won the men's pole vault competition with 5.93 meters, which he cleared on his first and final attempt, and retired thereafter, opting not to raise the bar any higher. Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis came in second place with 5.83 meters, and Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek finished in third place with 5.83 meters on countback.Fellow American pole vaulter Cole Walsh also tied for third place with a personal best of 5.83 meters, while world record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France, finished in a three-way tie for fifth place, along with Paweł Wojciechowski and Christopher Nilsen, all of which cleared 5.93 meters.2016 Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz of Brazil finished in eighth place with 5.58 meters.Kendricks expressed that he could only be "thankful." "I am exhilarated and exhausted. There are great competitors. It was a special moment," Kendricks said, prior to adding that he loves this "challenge" and he loves the "competition." "All those guys have the same dream," he added.Last weekend, as Digital Journal reported , Kendricks won the IAAF Diamond League event in Paris.One month ago, on July 27, at the 2019 Outdoor USA Track and Field Championships, Kendricks broke the American record in the men's pole vault with 6.06 meters. More about Sam Kendricks, Zurich, Diamond, League, IAAF Sam Kendricks Zurich Diamond League IAAF