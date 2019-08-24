Email
article imageReview: Sam Kendricks wins 2019 Diamond League pole vault event in Paris Special

By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Sports
American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has a major reason to celebrate. He won the men's pole vault competition at the 2019 Diamond League in Paris.
On August 24, Kendricks was able to clear the bar at six meters on his third and final attempt. In doing so, he set a new meeting record, where he tied Jeff Hartwig's meeting record, which he set in June of 1998. Kendricks wanted to tie Hartwig's record as opposed to raising the bar one centimeter higher.
Augusto Dutra of Brazil came in second place with a season-best of 5.80 meters. Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis finished in third place with a clearance of 5.70 meters. Fellow American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen finished in fifth place with 5.60 meters.
Judging from his athletic performance this outdoor track and field season, Kendricks is the "One to Watch" in the men's pole vault competition at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Kendricks won the inaugural pole vault meet at Capitol District Vault in Omaha, Nebraska.
Prior to this, on July 27, Kendricks broke the American record in the men's pole vault with 6.06 meters at
Drake Stadium during the 2019 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Kendricks is coached by his father, world champion and Olympic pole vault coach Scott Kendricks.
