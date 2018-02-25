Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Sports Clermont-ferrand - 2017 World Champion and American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks won first place in Clermont-Ferrand, France, after clearing 5.93 meters. Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie cleared the same height (5.93 meters) on his third attempt, leaving him in second place. Both athletes attempted 5.98 meters three times each, with no success. Polish pole vaulter Pawel Wojciechowski finished in third place with 5.88 meters. At this pole vault competition in Clermont-Ferrand, seven athletes were able to clear 5.88 meters or better, which is quite incredible, and something that has never been done before. This was perhaps the best indoor pole vault competition in the history of the sport. The 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships will take place next weekend in Birmingham, English, where the best pole vaulters in the world will be reunited to compete for the coveted gold, silver and bronze medals. This competition took place on February 25, 2018. Kendricks was able to clear 5.93 meters on his first attempt, and this was enough to secure him the win. This was a new personal best for Kendricks in indoor track and field, and a world leading mark.Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie cleared the same height (5.93 meters) on his third attempt, leaving him in second place. Both athletes attempted 5.98 meters three times each, with no success. Polish pole vaulter Pawel Wojciechowski finished in third place with 5.88 meters.At this pole vault competition in Clermont-Ferrand, seven athletes were able to clear 5.88 meters or better, which is quite incredible, and something that has never been done before. This was perhaps the best indoor pole vault competition in the history of the sport. Mondo Duplantis , who finished in fifth place, with 5.88 meters, set a personal best and a new world junior record.The 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships will take place next weekend in Birmingham, English, where the best pole vaulters in the world will be reunited to compete for the coveted gold, silver and bronze medals. More about Sam Kendricks, mondo duplantis, pole vault, American Sam Kendricks mondo duplantis pole vault American