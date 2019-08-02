Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Omaha - American pole vaulters Sam Kendricks and Sandi Morris have a major reason to be proud. They were the winners of the Capitol District Vault in Omaha, Nebraska. Kendricks won with a clearance of 5.90 meters and Chris Nilsen finished in second place with 5.90 meters on countback. Both of these pole vaulters made Matthew Ludwig came in third place with 5.60 meters and Tray Oates finished in fourth place with a clearance of 5.60 meters, on countback. Sandi Morris won first place in the women's pole vault competition by successfully clearing 4.80 meters on her second attempt. She even tried 4.93 meters for a new world-leading mark with no further success. This past weekend, as Kendricks and Morris were presented with checks of $2,500 for their big wins, which were courtesy of the Omaha Sports Commission. Fresh off his 2019 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships win in Des Moines, Iowa, where he smashed the American record , Kendricks reigned supreme in the men's pole vault competition at the inaugural Capitol District Vault in Omaha, Nebraska.Kendricks won with a clearance of 5.90 meters and Chris Nilsen finished in second place with 5.90 meters on countback. Both of these pole vaulters made history in being able to be the first to clear the bar at 19 feet in the state of Nebraska.Matthew Ludwig came in third place with 5.60 meters and Tray Oates finished in fourth place with a clearance of 5.60 meters, on countback.Sandi Morris won first place in the women's pole vault competition by successfully clearing 4.80 meters on her second attempt. She even tried 4.93 meters for a new world-leading mark with no further success. This past weekend, as Digital Journal reported , Morris won the women's pole vault competition at the 2019 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Iowa.Kendricks and Morris were presented with checks of $2,500 for their big wins, which were courtesy of the Omaha Sports Commission. More about Sam Kendricks, sandi morris, pole vault, pole vaulter, Capitol District Vault Sam Kendricks sandi morris pole vault pole vaulter Capitol District Vau... Omaha