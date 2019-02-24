Email
Review: Sam Kendricks, Piotr Lisek new world's leaders in the pole vault

By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Sports
Clermont-ferrand - Pole vaulters Sam Kendricks and Piotr Lisek have a major reason to celebrate. They both cleared 5.93 meters in the men's pole vault at "All Star Perche."
As a result, Kendricks and Lisek took the world-leading mark away from Mondo Duplantis, who cleared 5.92 meters and set a collegiate record this past Friday.
Kendricks cleared 5.93 meters on his third attempt, and he took three tries at 6.03 meters, with no success. The American athlete finished in second place behind Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek, who won on countback.
Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall came in third place with 5.87 meters, which is a new personal best for Marschall indoors; moreover, Polish pole vaulter Pawel Wojciechowski came in fourth place with 5.80 meters and Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz finished in fifth place with 5.80 meters.
World record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who was injured this indoor season, served as the organizer of the "All Star Perche" event in Clermont-Ferrand, France.
