Kendricks, who is coached by his father Scott Kendricks, cleared all of his heights on his first attempt (5.30 meters, 5.45 meters, 5.60 meters, 5.70 meters, and 5.75 meters), and finished in first place in his qualification round on September 28 with a height of 5.75 meters.
At the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this past summer, Des Moines, Iowa, Kendricks
set a new American record in the men's pole vault with 6.06 meters. This ranks as the second-best outdoor pole vault performance of all time right behind Sergey Bubka's 6.14 meters.
Joining the American in the final on October 1 are Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz, Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek
, Brazilian athlete Augusto Dutra, and world junior record holder Mondo Duplantis
, among other athletes.
French pole vaulter and world record holder Renaud Lavillenie
failed to make the final in Doha.
As Digital Journal reported
, Kendricks and Mondo Duplantis are the "Ones to Watch" at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.