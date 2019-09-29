Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Sam Kendricks makes pole vault final at 2019 World Championships Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     54 mins ago in Sports
Doha - American pole vaulter and world leader in the sport, Sam Kendricks, has made the pole vault final at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.
Kendricks, who is coached by his father Scott Kendricks, cleared all of his heights on his first attempt (5.30 meters, 5.45 meters, 5.60 meters, 5.70 meters, and 5.75 meters), and finished in first place in his qualification round on September 28 with a height of 5.75 meters.
At the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships this past summer, Des Moines, Iowa, Kendricks set a new American record in the men's pole vault with 6.06 meters. This ranks as the second-best outdoor pole vault performance of all time right behind Sergey Bubka's 6.14 meters.
Joining the American in the final on October 1 are Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz, Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek, Brazilian athlete Augusto Dutra, and world junior record holder Mondo Duplantis, among other athletes.
French pole vaulter and world record holder Renaud Lavillenie failed to make the final in Doha.
As Digital Journal reported, Kendricks and Mondo Duplantis are the "Ones to Watch" at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
More about Sam Kendricks, mondo duplantis, pole vault, World championships, Doha
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Repression risks fuelling Egypt instability, analysts warn
Houthis claim to have captured three Saudi military brigades
Kashmir crisis leaves lucrative apple orchards to rot
One year on, Saudi struggles to turn page on Khashoggi murder
Hong Kong crisis threatens to spoil China's 70th party
Review: Adam Lambert, Queen fantastic at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival Special
Bodyguard of Saudi king killed in shooting
Trump considering cutting back on investments in China
Review: Renaud Lavillenie fails to make World Championship final in Doha Special
Intense Hong Kong clashes ahead of China's 70th anniversary