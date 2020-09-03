Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Sports Lausanne - Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks competed in the men's pole vault competition at the Diamond League event in Lausanne yesterday, where he set a new season best. Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli Kendricks was able to clear the bar at 6.02 meters on his first attempt; moreover, he gave three attempts at 6.07 meters for a new American record with no further success. Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne Joerg Oegerli He finished in second place right behind wold record holder Mondo Duplantis, who won with a clearance of 6.07 meters, which was a personal outdoor best for the Swedish pole vaulter. Duplantis also tried 6.15 meters for a new outdoor world record with no success, prior to retiring from the event with a victory. Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli This marked the first time that two men have cleared 6.02 meters in the same competition. Olympic gold medalist and Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz came in third place with a season best of 5.72 meters. Earlier this year, as Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli An American pole vault and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, Kendricks cleared 6.02 meters at the Wanda Diamond League event in Lausanne, Switzerland, which was a new season best for him (and the second highest vault in his athletic career).Kendricks was able to clear the bar at 6.02 meters on his first attempt; moreover, he gave three attempts at 6.07 meters for a new American record with no further success.He finished in second place right behind wold record holder Mondo Duplantis, who won with a clearance of 6.07 meters, which was a personal outdoor best for the Swedish pole vaulter. Duplantis also tried 6.15 meters for a new outdoor world record with no success, prior to retiring from the event with a victory.This marked the first time that two men have cleared 6.02 meters in the same competition.Olympic gold medalist and Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz came in third place with a season best of 5.72 meters.Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported , Kendricks broke the American indoor record with 6.01 meters.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sam Kendricks back in February of 2020. More about Sam Kendricks, pole vault, lausanne, pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pole vault lausanne pole vaulter