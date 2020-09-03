Email
article imageReview: Sam Kendricks jumps 6.02 meters in Lausanne, claims 2nd place Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Sports
Lausanne - Two-time world champion Sam Kendricks competed in the men's pole vault competition at the Diamond League event in Lausanne yesterday, where he set a new season best.
An American pole vault and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, Kendricks cleared 6.02 meters at the Wanda Diamond League event in Lausanne, Switzerland, which was a new season best for him (and the second highest vault in his athletic career).
Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne 2020
Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne 2020
Joerg Oegerli
Kendricks was able to clear the bar at 6.02 meters on his first attempt; moreover, he gave three attempts at 6.07 meters for a new American record with no further success.
Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne
Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne
Joerg Oegerli
He finished in second place right behind wold record holder Mondo Duplantis, who won with a clearance of 6.07 meters, which was a personal outdoor best for the Swedish pole vaulter. Duplantis also tried 6.15 meters for a new outdoor world record with no success, prior to retiring from the event with a victory.
Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne 2020
Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne 2020
Joerg Oegerli
This marked the first time that two men have cleared 6.02 meters in the same competition.
Olympic gold medalist and Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz came in third place with a season best of 5.72 meters.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Kendricks broke the American indoor record with 6.01 meters.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Sam Kendricks back in February of 2020.
Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne 2020
Sam Kendricks competing in Lausanne 2020
Joerg Oegerli
More about Sam Kendricks, pole vault, lausanne, pole vaulter
 
Review: Sam Kendricks jumps 6.02 meters in Lausanne, claims 2nd place Special
Chatting with Eric Nelsen: Emmy award-winning actor and producer Special
Chatting with Paul Greene: Hallmark actor and musician Special
Q&A: How small medical practices can overcome payment problems Special
