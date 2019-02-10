Email
article imageReview: Sam Kendricks is the new world leader in men's indoor pole vault Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Rouen - On February 9, American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks had a major reason to be proud. He set a new world-leading mark in the men's pole vault.
In Rouen, France, Kendricks was able to clear 5.90 meters, which is the highest performance in the world this indoor season. He left 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz in second place with 5.65 meters, and Greek athlete Konstantinos Filippidis in third place with 5.65 meters.
Other major clearances for Kendricks this winter were 5.86 meters in Berlin on February 1, 5.84 meters in Paris, France, on January 27, as well as 5.78 meters in Torun, Poland, on February 6. In all of these three competitions abroad, he finished in first place.
Kendricks' goal for this indoor season is to clear six meters. If that were to happen, Kendricks would become the sixth pole vaulter in world history to clear six meters both outdoors and indoors.
Last year, as Digital Journal reported, at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Kendricks claimed the silver medal with 5.85 meters behind world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who won with 5.90 meters.
To learn more about Sam Kendricks, check out his official homepage, and follow him on Twitter.
