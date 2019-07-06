Email
article imageReview: Sam Kendricks finishes 2nd in IAAF Diamond League Lausanne Special

By Markos Papadatos     14 mins ago in Sports
Lausanne - American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks finished in second place at the 2019 IAAF Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The reigning world champion, Kendricks cleared 5.95 meters on his first attempt, and so did Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek. When both failed at 6.01 meters three times, they were still tied, and they participated in a jump-off where Lisek managed to clear 6.01 meters, all while setting a new personal best, a national record for Poland, and world-leading mark (thus taking the world-leading mark away from Mondo Duplantis, who had cleared six meters).
Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and world record holder Renaud Lavillenie tied for third place with 5.81 meters, which was a season-best for the Frenchman.
At a press conference at the IAAF Diamond League in Staford, Kendricks acknowledged that the sport of pole vault has no clear victor, since at every competition every athlete is capable of winning, and every victory needs to be earned. This will make things interesting when all the biggest and the best athletes in the world compete at the World Championships in Athletics in Doha this fall.
This past May, as Digital Journal reported, Kendricks won the IAAF Diamond League in Stockholm. When it comes to the rankings, Kendricks is still in the lead this summer season, with Lisek in second place and Duplantis in third place.
