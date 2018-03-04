Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Sports Birmingham - On March 4, the men's pole vault competition took place at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham. Sam Kendricks won the silver medal for Team USA. On February 25, 2018, Ironically enough, at the 2016 World Indoor Championships in track and field, that were held in Portland, Oregon, the same three athletes earned the same three medals: gold for Lavillenie, silver for Last summer, For more information on U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, follow him on Kendricks has cleared 5.85 meters on his first attempt, but subsequently failed to clear two attempts at 5.90 meters, and his remaining attempt at 5.95 meters. Indoor world record holder and French athlete Renaud Lavillenie was victorious with 5.90 meters, which he cleared on his second attempt, thus winning the gold medal. Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek came in third place with 5.85 meters, earning the bronze, due to the countback rule.On February 25, 2018, Kendricks was tied as the world leader in the sport with French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie, both of which cleared 5.93 meters in Clermont-Ferrand, France.Ironically enough, at the 2016 World Indoor Championships in track and field, that were held in Portland, Oregon, the same three athletes earned the same three medals: gold for Lavillenie, silver for Kendricks and bronze for Lisek.Last summer, Kendricks won the gold medal at the World Championships in London, and one year prior to that, Kendricks earned the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.For more information on U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, follow him on Twitter More about Sam Kendricks, Indoor, World, Championships, pole vault More news from Sam Kendricks Indoor World Championships pole vault