Rouen - February 8 was a great deal for the men's pole vault worldwide. American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks broke the American indoor record.

Kendricks was able to clear 6.01 meters in the pole vault meeting in Rouen, France. This happened on his third and final attempt at 6.01 meters. A native of Mississippi, Kendricks cleared all of the previous five heights on his first try (5.86 meters, 5.80 meters, 5.74 meters, 5.64 meters, and 5.54 meters). Jeff Hartwig was the first to congratulate Kendricks on this achievement.

Today, Mondo Duplantis broke the world record in the men's pole vault with a clearance of 6.17 meters.

In his interview following the American indoor record, Kendricks remarked, "This was a night of history-making. Two countries away in Poland, my friend Mondo broke the world record. Here in Rouen tonight, I broke the American indoor record. Two records in two different places over six meters, I couldn't be more thrilled."

Ever humble, Kendricks stated that the "world record is not his destiny." Kendricks' goal is to compete the best way possible for his country and to wear his uniform with pride, and it is safe to say that he has accomplished that. "I couldn't be happier than tonight," he said.

This past summer, Kendricks broke the American outdoor record in the men's pole vault with a clearance of 6.06 meters at the 2019 national championships. He was also the 2019 world champion in the men's pole vault in Doha.