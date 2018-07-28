Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Ryan Murphy wins 50 meter backstroke, sets American record Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Sports
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy has a major reason to celebrate. Murphy reigned supreme at the at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.
These national championships were a part of the Team USA Summer Champions Series, which was presented by Xfinity. Murphy won the men's 50 meter backstroke with a valiant reaction time of .48. He also set a new American record in the 50 meter backstroke with 24.24 seconds.
In addition, Murphy had previously won the Men's 200 meter backstroke with 1:54:15, which is the second-best time in the world this year. Fellow swimmer Jacob Pebley came in second place with 1:55:68, while Austin Katz finished third with 1:56:12.
Speaking of Pebley, both he and Murphy founded the "Back 2 Back Swim Camp," which is a two-day elite swim camp which specializes in the backstroke. This swim camp will be held this fall from September 29 to 30, 2018 at the Rinconada Park Pool in Palo Alto, California.
To learn more about their "Back 2 Back Swim Camp," check out its official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Olympians Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley about their "Back 2 Back Swim Camp."
More about Ryan murphy, Jacob Pebley, Championships, National, backstroke
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Amsterdam 'lawless jungle' at night, ombudsman warns
Typhoon slams into Japan, approaches disaster-hit regions
Op-Ed: Has Doug Ford turned into Canada's very own Donald Trump?
Review: Sandi Morris is new world leader in pole vault with 4.95 meters Special
Review: The Cult rocks hard at Jones Beach as part of 'Revolution 3' Tour Special
Carr Fire grows 35 percent overnight - Totally out of control
Transgender Syrian Katia finds refuge in Berlin
Mother's gut health and autism connection
Toyota expanding production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles
Mobile phone radiation and memory performance concerns