Three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy has a major reason to celebrate. Murphy reigned supreme at the at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.
These national championships were a part of the Team USA Summer Champions Series, which was presented by Xfinity. Murphy won the men's 50 meter backstroke with a valiant reaction time of .48. He also set a new American record in the 50 meter backstroke with 24.24 seconds.
In addition, Murphy had previously won the Men's 200 meter backstroke with 1:54:15, which is the second-best time in the world this year. Fellow swimmer Jacob Pebley came in second place with 1:55:68, while Austin Katz finished third with 1:56:12.
Speaking of Pebley, both he and Murphy founded the "Back 2 Back Swim Camp," which is a two-day elite swim camp which specializes in the backstroke. This swim camp will be held this fall from September 29 to 30, 2018 at the Rinconada Park Pool in Palo Alto, California.
To learn more about their "Back 2 Back Swim Camp," check out its official homepage.
