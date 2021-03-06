Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Sports On March 5, Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos after the TYR Pro Swim Series meet in San Antonio, Texas. On Saturday, March 6, Murphy will be competing in the men's 100 meter backstroke race, and he opened up about his goal. "My goals are focused around race strategy here," he said. "I will talk to Dave Durden in the morning and we will come up with a plan, and my goal will be to execute that plan really well." Murphy served as the captain of the Los Angeles Current in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), which was held in Budapest, Hungary. Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg is the team's General Manager. In addition, Murphy is a brand ambassador of the Goldfish Swim School. Last month, as Digital Journal reported, the Goldfish Swim School launched the " To learn more about the Goldfish Swim School, visit its Murphy won the men's 200 meter backstroke final with a time of 1:56.06. "That was good," he admitted. "It is nice coming back here and getting in some racing. For me, tonight, I wanted to swim it a little bit differently than I did in January. As a result of not having a long course season last year, we lost a little bit of a feeling of a race strategy so I wanted to really hone that in over these next couple of meets."On Saturday, March 6, Murphy will be competing in the men's 100 meter backstroke race, and he opened up about his goal. "My goals are focused around race strategy here," he said. "I will talk to Dave Durden in the morning and we will come up with a plan, and my goal will be to execute that plan really well."Murphy served as the captain of the Los Angeles Current in the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), which was held in Budapest, Hungary. Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg is the team's General Manager.In addition, Murphy is a brand ambassador of the Goldfish Swim School. Last month, as Digital Journal reported, the Goldfish Swim School launched the " Fintastic Friendship " with Murphy.To learn more about the Goldfish Swim School, visit its official website , and its Facebook page More about Ryan murphy, San antonio, Texas, Swimmer, Olympic Ryan murphy San antonio Texas Swimmer Olympic