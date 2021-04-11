Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Mission Viejo - Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his TYR Pro Swim Series wins at Mission Viejo, California. "Personally, I am pretty happy with the way I executed that. I think that's really solid," Murphy said. Particularly impressive about this competition at Mission Viejo, California, is that it mimics the upcoming competition schedule at the Tokyo Olympic Games. "This is great," he said. "I wish every meet was mirroring finals, I love that so it's nice just to get up and do it. I consider myself a pretty impatient person so I like to wake up, do my thing, and get it done." On April 11, he was victorious in the men's 200 meter backstroke final clocking 1:56.27. "It was nice," he said. "It's nice to do the 100 and 200 backstroke races back-to-back like that just to feel some differences in the stroke. I got a nice feel for where we are at in training. It's good to see those so close together because my body is not changing day-to-day very much. Dave Durden is able to get a really nice pulse on where I am at, and where our group is at so that we can make some adjustments and create that training plan for the next couple of weeks." To learn more about Ryan Murphy, follow him on On April 10, Murphy won the men's 100 meter backstroke final with a time of 53.11 seconds. "It was good," he admitted. "That was nice, and it was nice to have the undergrads there too. Those are great guys, and it's really fun to race those guys. Also, for them to come in, they are very comfortable in a heat like that, and it sneaks in race experience against a guy like Matt Grevers, which I think is really solid for them.""Personally, I am pretty happy with the way I executed that. I think that's really solid," Murphy said.Particularly impressive about this competition at Mission Viejo, California, is that it mimics the upcoming competition schedule at the Tokyo Olympic Games. "This is great," he said. "I wish every meet was mirroring finals, I love that so it's nice just to get up and do it. I consider myself a pretty impatient person so I like to wake up, do my thing, and get it done."On April 11, he was victorious in the men's 200 meter backstroke final clocking 1:56.27. "It was nice," he said. "It's nice to do the 100 and 200 backstroke races back-to-back like that just to feel some differences in the stroke. I got a nice feel for where we are at in training. It's good to see those so close together because my body is not changing day-to-day very much. Dave Durden is able to get a really nice pulse on where I am at, and where our group is at so that we can make some adjustments and create that training plan for the next couple of weeks."To learn more about Ryan Murphy, follow him on Instagram Twitter , and check out his website More about Ryan murphy, Olympic, Swimmer, Mission viejo, TYR Pro Swim Series Ryan murphy Olympic Swimmer Mission viejo TYR Pro Swim Series