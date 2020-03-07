Des Moines
Olympics and world champion swimmer Ryan Murphy has a major reason to be proud. He won the 200 meter backstroke race at the 2020 TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa.
Murphy clocked 1:55:22, which is the fastest time in the world in 2020. South African swimmer Christopher Reid finished in second place with a time of 1:58.10, while Jacob Pebley finished in third place with 1:58.53.
On his first major competition of the year, Murphy noted that the fitness is there and that it is nice to get back into racing and shake off the rust a little bit. "I feel like each session here I am getting better and a little more comfortable with my race routine, so that is a great thing," Murphy explained.
His swimming approach still stays consistent since he wants to do everything he can to be the best possible version of himself that he can be.
As Digital Journal reported, Murphy is certainly the "One to Watch" at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.
This past year, Murphy competed for the International Swimming League (ISL) as an athlete for the Los Angels Current, with Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager of the team.
In other Ryan Murphy news, he participated in a Goldfish Swim School fundraiser in January of 2020, in an effort to raise money for their "Float It Forward" campaign.
For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
