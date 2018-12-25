By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Ryan Murphy had an amazing year in swimming in 2018. Digital Journal looks back on Murphy's accomplishments. One month prior to the Pan Pacs, Murphy won the same three aforementioned events at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships in Irvine, California. He had also set a new American record and a championship record in the men's 50 meter backstroke (with 24.24 seconds). American swimmer and Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy Gary Hahn At the 2018 Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China, Murphy won a total of six medals for Team USA. He won gold medals in the men's 100 meter backstroke, as well as the 4×100 m medley and 4×50 m mixed medley relays; moreover, Murphy took home silver medals in the men's 50 meter backstroke, the men's 200 meter backstroke and the 4×50 meter medley relay. For all of his achievements this year, Murphy took home three 2018 Golden Goggle awards, which included wins for "Male Athlete of the Year," "Male Race of the Year" and "Relay Performance of the Year." The Golden Goggles benefit the USA Swimming Foundation. Congratulations are in order for Ryan Murphy for all of his achievements this year, and hopefully, there will be many more to come in 2019 and beyond. Read More: Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy chatted with Ryan Murphy Becca Wyant Murphy reigned supreme at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo this past August, where the American claimed three gold medals in such events as the men's 100 meter backstroke, the 200 meter backstroke and the 4×100 meter medley relay.One month prior to the Pan Pacs, Murphy won the same three aforementioned events at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships in Irvine, California. He had also set a new American record and a championship record in the men's 50 meter backstroke (with 24.24 seconds).At the 2018 Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China, Murphy won a total of six medals for Team USA. He won gold medals in the men's 100 meter backstroke, as well as the 4×100 m medley and 4×50 m mixed medley relays; moreover, Murphy took home silver medals in the men's 50 meter backstroke, the men's 200 meter backstroke and the 4×50 meter medley relay.For all of his achievements this year, Murphy took home three 2018 Golden Goggle awards, which included wins for "Male Athlete of the Year," "Male Race of the Year" and "Relay Performance of the Year." The Golden Goggles benefit the USA Swimming Foundation.Congratulations are in order for Ryan Murphy for all of his achievements this year, and hopefully, there will be many more to come in 2019 and beyond.: Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy chatted with Digital Journal about his Back 2 Back Swim Camp with Jacob Pebley, and the digital transformation of aquatics. More about Ryan murphy, Swimmer, Olympic, Gold, Swimming Ryan murphy Swimmer Olympic Gold Swimming