Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Sports 12-time Olympic medalist swimmer Ryan Lochte is featured in the CNBC series "Back in the Game," which is hosted by former baseball star Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod). This episode is a raw and honest account of Ryan Lochte's life following the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and after the Rio incident that led to his downfall. Slowly but surely, businessman Alex Rodriguez mentors Lochte on building his life back from a financial and public relations standpoint, in an effort to restore his public image (and help him get a few new sponsors and other business opportunities). Lochte is honest, brave, and he is showcasing responsibility for his actions and past mistakes. At the same time, he is not afraid to be vulnerable, and that will resonate well with the viewers. The Verdict Overall, Ryan Lochte's Back in the Game episode is inspiring and compelling. It is a substantial indication that Lochte has the drive and ambition to make the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo (which will be his fifth career Olympic team), and hopefully, collect the next Olympic medal that is bound to make him the second most-decorated Olympic swimmer of all time. Any elite athlete that was ever in his shoes can relate to his story, including presenter A-Rod, which makes this episode even more appealing. This episode garners an A rating, and it makes viewers root for Ryan Lochte even more for next summer.