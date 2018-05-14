Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie has won first place in the 2018 Shanghai Diamond League event, which took place on May 12. Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Lavillenie claimed the gold medal at the 2018 IAAF W Lavillenie is the word record holder in pole vault, with 6.16 meters. He also won the gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, and the silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (right behind Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz da Silva). To learn more about world record holder pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie, follow him on The Frenchman was able to clear 5.81 meters on his second attempt, which was enough to secure him the first place win. Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek also cleared 5.81 meters, but with countback, he came in second place. Chinese athlete Changrui Xue came in third place with 5.71 meters, which he cleared on his second attempt. Lisek and Xue both secured season best scores with 5.81 meters and 5.71 meters respectively. Canada's Shawn Barber finished in fifth place with 5.61 meters, which he cleared on his first attempt. American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks finished in ninth place with 5.46 meters.Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Lavillenie claimed the gold medal at the 2018 IAAF W orld Indoor Championships in Birmingham.Lavillenie is the word record holder in pole vault, with 6.16 meters. He also won the gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, and the silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro (right behind Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz da Silva).To learn more about world record holder pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie, follow him on Instagram More about Renaud Lavillenie, diamond league, Shanghai Renaud Lavillenie diamond league Shanghai