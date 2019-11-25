Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Sports Los Angeles - 17-year-old swimmer Regan Smith has a major reason to be proud. She was the big winner at the 2019 Golden Goggle Awards. Smith took home the 2019 Golden Goggle Award for "Female Race of the Year" for her excellent performance in the women's 200 meter backstroke semifinal at the 2019 In addition, Smith was named "Breakout Performer of the Year," and she was a part of the award-winning "Relay Performance of the Year," where Smith triumphed in the women's 4x100 meter medley relay at the 2019 World Championships, along with her fellow teammates Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, and Simone Manuel. Speaking of the "Relay Performance of the Year" win, the U.S. women's team was able to set two world records in one race: when Smith finished her 100 meter backstroke opening leg in a time of 57.57 seconds, and in the overall relay, where they finished with a time of 3:50:40. As a result, they obliterated the previous world record (3:51.55) that Team USA had set back in 2017. Smith's coach, Mike Parratto, was also honored with the 2019 Golden Goggle Award for "Coach of the Year." For a complete list of the 2019 Golden Goggle Award winners, check out the The 2019 Golden Goggle Awards took place in Los Angeles, California, and they are presented by the USA Swimming Foundation.Smith took home the 2019 Golden Goggle Award for "Female Race of the Year" for her excellent performance in the women's 200 meter backstroke semifinal at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, where she shattered Missy Franklin's world record.In addition, Smith was named "Breakout Performer of the Year," and she was a part of the award-winning "Relay Performance of the Year," where Smith triumphed in the women's 4x100 meter medley relay at the 2019 World Championships, along with her fellow teammates Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, and Simone Manuel.Speaking of the "Relay Performance of the Year" win, the U.S. women's team was able to set two world records in one race: when Smith finished her 100 meter backstroke opening leg in a time of 57.57 seconds, and in the overall relay, where they finished with a time of 3:50:40. As a result, they obliterated the previous world record (3:51.55) that Team USA had set back in 2017.Smith's coach, Mike Parratto, was also honored with the 2019 Golden Goggle Award for "Coach of the Year."For a complete list of the 2019 Golden Goggle Award winners, check out the USA Swimming website More about Regan Smith, Golden Goggle, Swimmer, Awards, Swimming Regan Smith Golden Goggle Swimmer Awards Swimming