Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Veteran pole vaulter Joe Dial released his new book, "The Sky's the Limit: The Joe Dial Story," on October 11, via Gold Medal Publishing. He collaborated with Doug Eaton on this book. It includes forewords by such individuals as country star Garth Brooks, who was his teammate in his college track team at Oklahoma State University, former world record holder Sergey Bubka, and former teammate Steve Patterson. Dials opens up about his accomplishments in pole vaulting, which included an indoor world record for a time being, his family and their support, as well as his subsequent career in coaching and his recognition, which include being inducted into various Hall of Fames such as the National High School Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. He shares his insights on the different world-class athletes that he competed against throughout his career, and gives credit where credit is due by thanking his coaches that guided him along the way, and the makers of the actual poles. Most importantly, Dial does a great job raising more awareness about the sport of pole vault. Without giving too much away, this is a book that every sports fan should read, especially those that enjoy athletics and the track and field events. Joe Dial's new book, The Sky's the Limit: The Joe Dial Story, is available on Amazon. The Verdict Overall, Joe Dial's life story and accomplishments are an inspiration to us all. His book, The Sky's the Limit: The Joe Dial Story, is absolutely brilliant and easy to read. He takes his readers on a journey with him. It is honest, compelling and a must read for any fans of track and field, especially pole vault athletes. This amazing book garners an A rating.