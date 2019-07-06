Email
Review: Piotr Lisek wins IAAF Diamond League Lausanne, new world leader

By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Sports
Lausanne - Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek has a major reason to celebrate in his athletic career. He won the IAAF Diamond League in Lausanne on July 5.
In this Diamond League competition, Lisek cleared the bar at 6.01 meters, where he was able to set a new national record for Poland, a new personal best and a new meeting record; moreover, this is a new world-leading mark (where he takes the lead away from Mondo Duplantis' six-meter clearance).
American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks finished in second place with a season-best of 5.95 meters, while Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis and Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, who holds the world record in the sport, tied for third place with 5.81 meters.
Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Lisek and Kendricks were world leaders in the indoor men's pole vault, which they cleared 5.93 meters at the "All Star Perche" that was held in Clermont-Ferrand, France.
To learn more about Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.
