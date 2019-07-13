Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek has been on fire lately and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He won the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco. Particularly impressive about this meet in Monaco was that Lisek was able to clear every height on his first attempt (5.52 meters, 5.72 meters, 5.82 meters, 5.87 meters, 5.92 meters, 5.97 meters and of course, 6.02 meters). All soon as he cleared 6.02 meters, many of his fellow athletes went to the mat and congratulated him, including 2019 European indoor champion Last week, as Lisek was able to clear 6.02 meters on his first attempt in the men's pole vault, which is a new personal best, meeting record and world-leading mark; moreover, this is a new national record for Poland. Lisek subsequently tried three solid attempts at 6.06 meters with no further success.Particularly impressive about this meet in Monaco was that Lisek was able to clear every height on his first attempt (5.52 meters, 5.72 meters, 5.82 meters, 5.87 meters, 5.92 meters, 5.97 meters and of course, 6.02 meters).All soon as he cleared 6.02 meters, many of his fellow athletes went to the mat and congratulated him, including 2019 European indoor champion Pawel Wojciechowski , reigning world champion Sam Kendricks , world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, and German pole vaulter Raphael Holzdeppe.Last week, as Digital Journal reported , Lisek won the IAAF Diamond League in Lausanne with a clearance of 6.01 meters. More about Piotr Lisek, Polish, pole vaulter, IAAF, Diamond More news from Piotr Lisek Polish pole vaulter IAAF Diamond League Monaco