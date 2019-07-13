Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Piotr Lisek improves personal best to 6.02 meters in Monaco Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek has been on fire lately and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He won the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco.
Lisek was able to clear 6.02 meters on his first attempt in the men's pole vault, which is a new personal best, meeting record and world-leading mark; moreover, this is a new national record for Poland. Lisek subsequently tried three solid attempts at 6.06 meters with no further success.
Particularly impressive about this meet in Monaco was that Lisek was able to clear every height on his first attempt (5.52 meters, 5.72 meters, 5.82 meters, 5.87 meters, 5.92 meters, 5.97 meters and of course, 6.02 meters).
All soon as he cleared 6.02 meters, many of his fellow athletes went to the mat and congratulated him, including 2019 European indoor champion Pawel Wojciechowski, reigning world champion Sam Kendricks, world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, and German pole vaulter Raphael Holzdeppe.
Last week, as Digital Journal reported, Lisek won the IAAF Diamond League in Lausanne with a clearance of 6.01 meters.
More about Piotr Lisek, Polish, pole vaulter, IAAF, Diamond
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Most Germans say Merkel's health is a personal issue
Iraq's former prime minister Abadi hints at comeback
Review: Piotr Lisek improves personal best to 6.02 meters in Monaco Special
Sudan's desert nomads untouched by Bashir's downfall
In Paris, cars forced to make way for the two-wheel revolution
Public and vet majorities claim Afghan and Iraq wars not worth it
Amazon is developing an 'Alexa robot' to follow you around
Review: Thiago Braz scores comeback in Monaco, clears 5.92 meters Special
US VP Pence visits overcrowded migrant camp, deplores 'crisis'
Review: Pawel Wojciechowski clears 5.87 meters in Monaco, new season best Special