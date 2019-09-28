Email
article imageReview: Piotr Lisek headed to pole vault final at 2019 World Championship Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Doha - Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek has secured a spot in the men's pole vault finals at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
On September 28, Lisek was one of 12 male pole vaulters that qualified for the final. The qualifying standard was 5.75 meters or higher, or the 12 best jumps.
He finished in first place in his qualification round, where he cleared all four heights he attempted on his first try (5.45 meters, 5.60 meters, 5.70 meters, 5.75 meters). He proves that he is a true force to be reckoned with in the upcoming pole vault final, and has a good chance to secure a spot on the podium since he showcased consistently all year long.
Lisek achieved his personal best of 6.02 meters this summer, which he set at the IAAF Diamond League event in Monaco, which is also a national record for Poland.
Joining Lisek in the final on Tuesday, October 1, are Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz and reigning world champion Sam Kendricks.
Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, who holds the world record in this sport (6.16 meters indoors), failed to make the final.
