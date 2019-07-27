Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Gwangju - World-class swimmer Pernille Blume has a major reason to be proud. She has made the women's 50 meter freestyle final at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. A Danish swimmer, Blume was the winner of this event at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she took home the gold. Blume also won the bronze medal in the women's 4×100 meter medley race at the Olympic Games for Team Denmark. In other Pernille Blume news, she signed with the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL), where For more information on world renowned swimmer Pernille Blume, follow her on Read More: Pernille Blume chatted with Blume clocked 24.41 seconds in the heats of the women's 50 meter freestyle at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, which earned her an instantaneous spot in the semifinals, where she subsequently clocked 24.14 seconds. The women's 50 meter freestyle final will be taking place tomorrow on July 28, where she will be one of eight women vying for a medal.A Danish swimmer, Blume was the winner of this event at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she took home the gold. Blume also won the bronze medal in the women's 4×100 meter medley race at the Olympic Games for Team Denmark.In other Pernille Blume news, she signed with the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL), where Tina Andrew serves as the General Manager, and Michael Andrew is the Vice Captain of the team.For more information on world renowned swimmer Pernille Blume, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter : Pernille Blume chatted with Digital Journal about the International Swimming League, her motivations and the digital transformation of aquatics. More about Pernille Blume, World championships, FINA, Danish, Swimmer Pernille Blume World championships FINA Danish Swimmer