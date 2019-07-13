Email
Review: Pawel Wojciechowski clears 5.87 meters in Monaco, new season best

By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Sports
July 12 was a great day for Polish pole vaulters at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Monaco. Pawel Wojciechowski and Piotr Lisek triumphed.
Wojciechowski was able to clear 5.87 meters in the men's pole vault on his second try, which was a new season best for him. He finished in fourth place, right behind Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz (third), Mondo Duplantis (second), and fellow Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek, who won first place by clearing 6.02 meters. That clearance was a new national record for Poland.
Earlier this year, in March, as Digital Journal reported, Wojciechowski won the men's pole vault at the 2019 European Indoor Championships in Glasgow with an indoor personal best of 5.90 meters.
Piotr Lisek Pawel Wojciechowski and Melker Svärd Jacobsson on the podium.
Piotr Lisek, Pawel Wojciechowski and Melker Svärd Jacobsson on the podium.
Daniel Mitchell
For more information on Pawel Wojciechowski, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Pawel Wojciechowski chatted with Digital Journal in late March of 2019 about his career in the sport and the digital transformation of track and field.
