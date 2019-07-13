Wojciechowski was able to clear 5.87 meters in the men's pole vault on his second try, which was a new season best for him. He finished in fourth place, right behind Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz
(third), Mondo Duplantis
(second), and fellow Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek
, who won first place by clearing 6.02 meters. That clearance was a new national record for Poland.
Earlier this year, in March, as Digital Journal reported, Wojciechowski won the men's pole vault at the 2019 European Indoor Championships
in Glasgow with an indoor personal best of 5.90 meters.
Piotr Lisek, Pawel Wojciechowski and Melker Svärd Jacobsson on the podium.
Daniel Mitchell
