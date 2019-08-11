Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Greek triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou had a major reason to be proud. She won the women's triple jump at the 2019 European Team Championships. This past March, as Last summer, Greece had two additional athletes win first place at the 2019 European Team Championships: Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi won first place in the women's pole vault with a clearance of 4.70 meters, and Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou also won first place in the men's long jump with a leap of 8.30 meters. Discus thrower Hrisoula Anagnostopoulou came in third place in the women's discus throw with a season best of 59.02 meters. Hammer thrower Mihail Anastasakis also finished in third place in the men's hammer throw with a jump of 75.77 meters. Papachristou was able to win the women's triple jump with 14.48 meters, which was enough to grant Greece a victory, and 12 points in the Super League as part of European Athletics. Ana Peleteiro of Spain came in second place with 14.27 meters, and Ottavia Cestonaro earned a personal best of 14.18 meters.This past March, as Digital Journal reported , Papachristou won the silver medal in the women's triple jump competition at the European Athletics Indoor Championships, where she set an indoor personal best of 14.50 meters.Last summer, Papachristou won the women's triple jump final at the European Championships in Berlin, Germany, with a leap of 14.60 meters.Greece had two additional athletes win first place at the 2019 European Team Championships: Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi won first place in the women's pole vault with a clearance of 4.70 meters, and Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou also won first place in the men's long jump with a leap of 8.30 meters.Discus thrower Hrisoula Anagnostopoulou came in third place in the women's discus throw with a season best of 59.02 meters.Hammer thrower Mihail Anastasakis also finished in third place in the men's hammer throw with a jump of 75.77 meters. More about Paraskevi Papachristou, European Team Championships, Greece, triple jump Paraskevi Papachrist... European Team Champi... Greece triple jump