Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Paraskevi Papachristou wins at 2019 European Team Championships Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Greek triple jumper Paraskevi Papachristou had a major reason to be proud. She won the women's triple jump at the 2019 European Team Championships.
Papachristou was able to win the women's triple jump with 14.48 meters, which was enough to grant Greece a victory, and 12 points in the Super League as part of European Athletics. Ana Peleteiro of Spain came in second place with 14.27 meters, and Ottavia Cestonaro earned a personal best of 14.18 meters.
This past March, as Digital Journal reported, Papachristou won the silver medal in the women's triple jump competition at the European Athletics Indoor Championships, where she set an indoor personal best of 14.50 meters.
Last summer, Papachristou won the women's triple jump final at the European Championships in Berlin, Germany, with a leap of 14.60 meters.
Greece had two additional athletes win first place at the 2019 European Team Championships: Olympic gold medalist Katerina Stefanidi won first place in the women's pole vault with a clearance of 4.70 meters, and Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou also won first place in the men's long jump with a leap of 8.30 meters.
Discus thrower Hrisoula Anagnostopoulou came in third place in the women's discus throw with a season best of 59.02 meters.
Hammer thrower Mihail Anastasakis also finished in third place in the men's hammer throw with a jump of 75.77 meters.
More about Paraskevi Papachristou, European Team Championships, Greece, triple jump
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
For rescued migrant, Libya stay was worst ordeal on way to Europe
Mike DelGuidice talks August Billy Joel show at MSG, solo music Special
Review: Paraskevi Papachristou wins at 2019 European Team Championships Special
Review: Vince Gill pays tribute to Merle Haggard with new song Special
Amazon’s Scout robots roll out in Southern California
Epstein death anger soars, conspiracy theories swirl
Review: Nathan Adrian wins five medals for Team USA at Pan American Games Special
Norway mosque shooting an 'attempted act of terror'
Salvini could take Italy out of EU, former PM warns
Robot delivery: Bots will be bringing parcels to your home