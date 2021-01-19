Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Olympic gold medalist Tim Mack featured in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Sports
Olympic gold medalist Tim Mack was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Mack is a former pole vaulter who belongs to the elite sex-meter club (his personal best is 6.01 meters) and he took home the gold medal for Team USA at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, where he cleared 5.95 meters. He opened up to Telly award-winning host Donna Drake about what inspired him to take on the sport at the young age of 13 and his journey as a world-class pole vaulter.
Their entire interview may be seen below.
Mack acknowledged that winning an Olympic gold medal was fantastic but he realized afterward that it was "more about the journey than the end result."
He shared that he had "a lot of good people in his life to keep him in the sport" of pole vault and they "kept him focused in the right direction."
More recently, he joined SPIRE Institute and Academy in Ohio as a track and field training and development director. "I am living life every day and I am living the dream at Spire Insitute and Academy," he said. "I'm trying to teach younger athletes and people not only how to pole vault and I also relate to relate to each and every vaulter, whether it's a 10-year-old beginner vaulter or a 27-year-old elite vaulter."
His 6.01 meter personal best clearance may be seen here.
Mack was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame for its Class of 2018.
For more information on Olympic gold medalist Tim Mack, check out his official website.
Tim Mack
Tim Mack
Courtesy of Tim Mack, used with permission.
More about tim mack, Olympic, Gold, medalist, pole vaulter
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America asylum deals: report
Two players test positive in new Australian Open blow
Key dates of the Trump presidency
Grim picture emerges from glimpses of Ethiopia's Tigray war
Mideast mothers count days to Biden, visas to see children
Nick Mathews talks about 'An Imperfect Murder' film on Netflix Special
Oak trees take root in Iraqi Kurdistan to help climate
Trump needs to find another lawyer after Giuliani backs out
Trump mulling pardons on last full day in power
Review: 'Riley's Unforgettable School Project' is a heartwarming special Special