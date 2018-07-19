Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports Three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White has a major reason to celebrate. He took home two ESPY awards on July 18, 2018. Shaun White triumphed in both of the categories that he was nominated for. He won the 2018 ESPY award for "Best Olympic Moment," where he was honored for coming in from behind to win his third Olympic gold medal in men's halfpipe competition of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. His epic moment may be seen below in the YouTube video clip, courtesy of NBC Sports. In addition, White was named "Best Male Olympian," where he bested fellow nominees Red Gerard (Snowboarding), John Shuster, (Curling) and David Wise (Halfpipe Skiing), all of which were gold medalists in Pyeongchang. Fellow American snowboarder To learn more about three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, check out his The ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) award recognizes individual and team athletic achievement in sports. This year's ceremony was held yesterday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, and it was hosted by former professional race car driver Danika Patrick. She was the first woman to host this award show.Shaun White triumphed in both of the categories that he was nominated for. He won the 2018 ESPY award for "Best Olympic Moment," where he was honored for coming in from behind to win his third Olympic gold medal in men's halfpipe competition of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. His epic moment may be seen below in the YouTube video clip, courtesy of NBC Sports.In addition, White was named "Best Male Olympian," where he bested fellow nominees Red Gerard (Snowboarding), John Shuster, (Curling) and David Wise (Halfpipe Skiing), all of which were gold medalists in Pyeongchang.Fellow American snowboarder Chloe Kim was named "Best Female Olympian," and she was named "Best Female Action Sports Athlete," and she won the coveted category "Best Female Athlete."To learn more about three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, check out his official website , and follow him on Twitter More about Shaun White, ESPY, Awards, Olympic, pyeongchang Shaun White ESPY Awards Olympic pyeongchang