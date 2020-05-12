Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist swimmer and master clinician Josh Davis was featured in the "Champion's Mojo" podcast, where he shared his insights on swimming and coaching. Shantel Davis and Josh Davis operate the Breakout Swim Clinic Photo Courtesy of Josh Davis He was interviewed by co-hosts Kelly Palace and Maria Parker for Champion's Mojo, which is a Top 5 finalist for a The Olympian underscored that "consistency is key" and he acknowledged that "self-doubt" was one of his biggest obstacles at one point in his life. His goal is to inspire the swimmers he coaches to "swim free" in the water since that applies to everything in life. He also noted the importance of having an unmatched work ethic since that way, one is able to outwork everyone. A man of faith, Davis expressed that he utilizes swimming as a vehicle to "serve others," in an effort to make the world a better place. To check out Josh Davis' full interview with Champion's Mojo co-hosts Maria Parker and Kelly Palace, A five-time Olympic medalist, Davis holds three gold medals and two silver medals to his credit. He also operates the Breakout Swim Clinic with his wife, Shantel. They are parents to six children.He was interviewed by co-hosts Kelly Palace and Maria Parker for Champion's Mojo, which is a Top 5 finalist for a Webby Award Davis showcased his upbeat attitude and shared his insights on endurance, Ultra Short Race Pace Training (USRPT), and as a coach, he furnished his definition of a "healthy hybrid." He noted that coaches are training smarter these days, and added that we "signed up for this sport to swim fast." "We train fast to race fast," he said.The Olympian underscored that "consistency is key" and he acknowledged that "self-doubt" was one of his biggest obstacles at one point in his life. His goal is to inspire the swimmers he coaches to "swim free" in the water since that applies to everything in life. He also noted the importance of having an unmatched work ethic since that way, one is able to outwork everyone.A man of faith, Davis expressed that he utilizes swimming as a vehicle to "serve others," in an effort to make the world a better place.To check out Josh Davis' full interview with Champion's Mojo co-hosts Maria Parker and Kelly Palace, click here More about Josh Davis, Champion's Mojo, Swimmer, Gold, Podcast Josh Davis Champion s Mojo Swimmer Gold Podcast maria parker Kelly Palace