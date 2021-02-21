Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist, former figure skater, and author Scott Hamilton was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Their entire conversation may be seen below. This inspirational interview underscores such values as resilience, faith, and staying strong. He is a firm believer that the only disability in life is a bad attitude. It is a celebration of Hamilton's indomitable and positive spirit. He emerged as a true champion of life. "Cancer is something that we can ultimately treat and defeat," he said. "We should be able to live our full lives. Our bodies are vulnerable, fragile, and susceptible to so many different things, they are also phenomenally resilient and miraculous instruments. Ultimately, they are temporary. We are given so many days, and it's really a choice of how to live each day." Some of Hamilton's greatest moments in sports may be seen below. To learn more about Donna Drake is a two-time Telly-award-winning TV host of "The Donna Drake Show." Hamilton is a four-time figure skating champion and the 1984 Olympic gold medalist in the men's singles, which took place in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia. They spoke about his new digital platform Live Your Days . "We launched 'Live Your Days' and we've been having a lot of fun with it," he said. "It's a podcast and it's a 30-day challenge of positivity, which has been fun. The tasks are fun and they build that muscle in us of gratitude, understanding, and self-reflection."Their entire conversation may be seen below.This inspirational interview underscores such values as resilience, faith, and staying strong. He is a firm believer that the only disability in life is a bad attitude. It is a celebration of Hamilton's indomitable and positive spirit. He emerged as a true champion of life. "Cancer is something that we can ultimately treat and defeat," he said. "We should be able to live our full lives. Our bodies are vulnerable, fragile, and susceptible to so many different things, they are also phenomenally resilient and miraculous instruments. Ultimately, they are temporary. We are given so many days, and it's really a choice of how to live each day."Some of Hamilton's greatest moments in sports may be seen below.To learn more about Scott Hamilton , visit his official homepage , and follow him on Instagram and Facebook More about Scott Hamilton, The Donna Drake Show, Olympic, Gold, medalist Scott Hamilton The Donna Drake Show Olympic Gold medalist figure skater