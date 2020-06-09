Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy was recently spotlighted in the Webby-nominated "Champion's Mojo" podcast. He opened up about some of his biggest goals and motivations as a competitive swimmer, as well as his positive attitude towards competitions and life. "Reframing situations in life can help you face challenges with more optimism and success," he said. Murphy's greatest influences in the sport, especially as a backstroker, include iconic Olympians Aaron Peirsol and Lenny Krayzelburg, the latter of which is the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current swimming team in the International Swimming League (ISL). He also complimented such contemporary swimmers as Ryan Lochte, Matt Grevers, and retired swimmer Tyler Clary. A world record holder in the men's 100 meter backstroke, Murphy spoke about how he deals with pressure in his everyday life. "Recognizing and moderating pressure can keep you calm and help you perform at your highest potential," he acknowledged Murphy opened up about some of his biggest obstacles in life, as well as the importance of recovery and how consistency takes precedence over mood. "No matter how you are feeling, keep practicing, showing up, and striving for greatness," Murphy remarked. "Stay healthy with 'pre-hab' habits to prevent injury." He also underscored the importance of water safety. "I want to encourage people to stay safe around the water. If you are a parent or a guardian, keep your eye on your kids when they are around the water," he said. "I want to make sure that everyone can have fun as opposed to being in a bad situation." Ryan Murphy partakes in a Goldfish Swim School fundraiser Goldfish Swim School Murphy has partnered with the Goldfish Swim School. For more information on Goldfish Swim School, check out its Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with It was co-hosted by Kelly Palace and Maria Parker, and this episode truly showcases what an incredible champion Ryan Murphy is. Murphy's "Champion's Mojo" podcast episode may be heard by clicking here He opened up about some of his biggest goals and motivations as a competitive swimmer, as well as his positive attitude towards competitions and life. "Reframing situations in life can help you face challenges with more optimism and success," he said.Murphy's greatest influences in the sport, especially as a backstroker, include iconic Olympians Aaron Peirsol and Lenny Krayzelburg, the latter of which is the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current swimming team in the International Swimming League (ISL). He also complimented such contemporary swimmers as Ryan Lochte, Matt Grevers, and retired swimmer Tyler Clary.A world record holder in the men's 100 meter backstroke, Murphy spoke about how he deals with pressure in his everyday life. "Recognizing and moderating pressure can keep you calm and help you perform at your highest potential," he acknowledgedMurphy opened up about some of his biggest obstacles in life, as well as the importance of recovery and how consistency takes precedence over mood. "No matter how you are feeling, keep practicing, showing up, and striving for greatness," Murphy remarked. "Stay healthy with 'pre-hab' habits to prevent injury."He also underscored the importance of water safety. "I want to encourage people to stay safe around the water. If you are a parent or a guardian, keep your eye on your kids when they are around the water," he said. "I want to make sure that everyone can have fun as opposed to being in a bad situation."Murphy has partnered with the Goldfish Swim School. For more information on Goldfish Swim School, check out its official homepage , and its Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ryan Murphy back in April of 2020. More about Ryan murphy, Swimmer, Olympic, Gold, Champion's Mojo Ryan murphy Swimmer Olympic Gold Champion s Mojo Podcast