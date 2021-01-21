Living Olympic legend Rowdy Gaines was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Gaines is a three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer, a veteran swimming sportscaster (ESPN and NBC), and he is affectionately known as "The Voice of Swimming." He is the greatest ambassador in the sport of swimming, and he is also an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation.
With 2021 being an Olympic year (where the postponed Tokyo Olympics are slated to take place), Gaines and Telly award-winning TV host Donna Drake spoke about his journey in the sport, being a freestyler, life in Florida, and he shared where he keeps his three Olympic medals.
Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.
In the fall of 2019, Gaines was inducted into the Masters International Swimming Hall of Fame, which took place in St. Louis, Missouri. He is also a member of the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
To learn more about Rowdy Gaines, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.
Olympic gold medalist swimmer and swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines