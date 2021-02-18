Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop. "I got into swimming when I was five years old," he told Drake. "I was really serious about it by the time I was nine years old." Being Jewish, he opened up about facing anti-Semitism growing up, and that's when his parents decided to immigrate to the United States. "I made that journey when I was 13 years old," he said, prior to adding that when he first came to the U.S. he felt "free and proud." Their entire interview conversation may be seen below. He acknowledged that winning his Olympic gold medals was quite a special moment. "It was certainly a surreal moment," he said. "Standing at the podium, at the highest level of sports, representing the United States, and all of that happening in a period of 11 years was incredible. I am grateful to my parents, first and foremost, for the opportunity." "While winning the gold medals were cool, the journey is what stands out the most," he added. To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, follow them on For more information on Lenny Krayzelburg and his swim academy, check out its Donna Drake is a two-time Telly award-winning journalist and TV host. Krayzelburg is a four-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer (that specialized in the backstroke) and he also serves as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current in the International Swimming League. "I am very excited about the LA Current," he said. "It is one of 10 professional clubs in the International Swimming League. This is the first-ever professional swimming league in the world and I'm really excited to be a part of it. I want to help the next generation of athletes to build a bigger name for them.""I got into swimming when I was five years old," he told Drake. "I was really serious about it by the time I was nine years old."Being Jewish, he opened up about facing anti-Semitism growing up, and that's when his parents decided to immigrate to the United States. "I made that journey when I was 13 years old," he said, prior to adding that when he first came to the U.S. he felt "free and proud."Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.He acknowledged that winning his Olympic gold medals was quite a special moment. "It was certainly a surreal moment," he said. "Standing at the podium, at the highest level of sports, representing the United States, and all of that happening in a period of 11 years was incredible. I am grateful to my parents, first and foremost, for the opportunity.""While winning the gold medals were cool, the journey is what stands out the most," he added.To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, follow them on Twitter and Facebook For more information on Lenny Krayzelburg and his swim academy, check out its official homepage More about Lenny Krayzelburg, The Donna Drake Show, Olympic, Swimmer, Gold Lenny Krayzelburg The Donna Drake Show Olympic Swimmer Gold los angeles current