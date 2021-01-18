Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist Kenny Harrison was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the scoop. Their entire interview may be seen below. "For me, track and field has been about being the best that you can be with your physical body," he said. "In my whole career, I've always wanted to give back in that arena." Harrison acknowledged that to this day, he is "super young at heart." "I still love getting out with the kids, I train a lot of elite athletes," he said. "You need to still be able to show people what it's like at this age, so I have to maintain that athletic ability at the same time." For more information on Olympic gold medalist Kenny Harrison, follow him on Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Olympic gold medalist Kenny Harrison Photo Courtesy of Kenny Harrison He went over what the sport of triple jump entails, and he opened up about coaching himself to success. "Triple jump is a hop and a skip and it's a jump. It's three phases of long jumping but it incorporates a lot more power, strength, and a lot of ballet finesse. You need to be a world-class sprinter, a powerlifter, and a gymnast as well, and then, you need to manipulate all of these three facets to get the distance necessary to become an Olympic champion," he said.Their entire interview may be seen below."For me, track and field has been about being the best that you can be with your physical body," he said. "In my whole career, I've always wanted to give back in that arena."Harrison acknowledged that to this day, he is "super young at heart." "I still love getting out with the kids, I train a lot of elite athletes," he said. "You need to still be able to show people what it's like at this age, so I have to maintain that athletic ability at the same time."For more information on Olympic gold medalist Kenny Harrison, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kenny Harrison back in the winter of 2020. More about Kenny Harrison, Olympic, Gold, medalist Kenny Harrison Olympic Gold medalist