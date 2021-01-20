Email
article imageReview: Olympian Charles Austin spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Olympic gold medalist and former high jumper Charles Austin was spotlighted in "The Donna Drake Show" on CBS New York, which is hosted by award-winning TV host Donna Drake. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He won the gold medal in the men's high jump at the 1996 Olympic Games that were held in Atlanta, Georgia. His clearance of 2.39 meters on his first attempt in the men's high jump at the 1996 Olympics is both an American record and Olympic record, both of which still stand to this day.
Austin's inspirational interview with Drake may be seen below.
They spoke about his journey in track and field, overcoming injuries, as well as the adversity that helped mold him into the Olympian that he is today. He discussed staying fit and healthy and eating things in moderation. Austin also revealed where he keeps his Olympic gold medal.
Austin opened up about being the owner of Total Body Board, which one can use to do over 2,000 different exercises. It's a complete body workout, where an individual can do just about any exercise (cardio and strength training). "You can do a little bit of everything," Austin admitted. "I can get 10 individuals working out at the same time."
For his athletic accomplishments, Austin was inducted into the prestigious National Track and Field Hall of Fame back in 2012.
To learn more about Olympic gold medalist Charles Austin, check out his official website.
