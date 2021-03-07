Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Olivia Smoliga chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos after the TYR Pro Swim Series race on March 6 in San Antonio, Texas. When asked which area she would like to improve upon, Smoliga responded, "Taking it out faster and see what I can hold on the second 50. I just want to have that second 50 be really strong going into the finish. Practicing back-half at practice is what I will be thinking about." On the greatest lesson that the quarantine has taught her, she said, "To enjoy what I do and don't take things too seriously, and just do what you like to do." In the International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2, which took place in the bubble in Budapest, Hungary, Smoliga served as a co-captain of the Cali Condors, along with Caeleb Dressel, with Jason Lezak as the team's General Manager. The Cali Condors were crowned winners of ISL Season 2. To learn more about Smoliga won the women's 100 meter backstroke race with a time of 59.49 seconds in a very stacked field. Regan Smith finished in second place clocking 59.50 seconds, and Kathleen Baker came in third with 59.57 seconds. "That felt good," Smoliga said. "I was just happy to race those girls, I knew it was going to be tight. I was happy to play with a bit of strategy there, and getting the win was awesome."When asked which area she would like to improve upon, Smoliga responded, "Taking it out faster and see what I can hold on the second 50. I just want to have that second 50 be really strong going into the finish. Practicing back-half at practice is what I will be thinking about."On the greatest lesson that the quarantine has taught her, she said, "To enjoy what I do and don't take things too seriously, and just do what you like to do."In the International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2, which took place in the bubble in Budapest, Hungary, Smoliga served as a co-captain of the Cali Condors, along with Caeleb Dressel, with Jason Lezak as the team's General Manager. The Cali Condors were crowned winners of ISL Season 2.To learn more about Olivia Smoliga , follow her on Instagram More about Olivia Smoliga, San antonio, Texas, cali condors, Swimmer Olivia Smoliga San antonio Texas cali condors Swimmer