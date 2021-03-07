Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Olivia Smoliga wins 100 meter backstroke race in San Antonio, TX Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Olivia Smoliga chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos after the TYR Pro Swim Series race on March 6 in San Antonio, Texas.
Smoliga won the women's 100 meter backstroke race with a time of 59.49 seconds in a very stacked field. Regan Smith finished in second place clocking 59.50 seconds, and Kathleen Baker came in third with 59.57 seconds. "That felt good," Smoliga said. "I was just happy to race those girls, I knew it was going to be tight. I was happy to play with a bit of strategy there, and getting the win was awesome."
When asked which area she would like to improve upon, Smoliga responded, "Taking it out faster and see what I can hold on the second 50. I just want to have that second 50 be really strong going into the finish. Practicing back-half at practice is what I will be thinking about."
On the greatest lesson that the quarantine has taught her, she said, "To enjoy what I do and don't take things too seriously, and just do what you like to do."
In the International Swimming League (ISL) Season 2, which took place in the bubble in Budapest, Hungary, Smoliga served as a co-captain of the Cali Condors, along with Caeleb Dressel, with Jason Lezak as the team's General Manager. The Cali Condors were crowned winners of ISL Season 2.
To learn more about Olivia Smoliga, follow her on Instagram.
More about Olivia Smoliga, San antonio, Texas, cali condors, Swimmer
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
UK calls on Iran to release dual national after sentence ends
Review: Michael Andrew wins the 200 meter IM race at TYR Swim Pro Series Special
Israeli 5-minute battery charge aims to fire up electric cars
Pressure mounts on Senegal's president after deadly protests
Pope celebrates largest mass of historic Iraq trip
Royal row reaches a head as Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah
Huge crowd fetes India PM Modi at rally for key state poll
Scarred by war, Armenian veterans look warily to the future
Merkel's party slumps on Covid woes as German polls loom
Iran's Rouhani urges Europe to avoid 'threats or pressure'